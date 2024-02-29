Press Release: Dr Jean-Yves Parisot Assumes CEO Position From Dr Heinz-Jürgen Bertram

EQS-News: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel

Holzminden, February 29, 2024



Dr Jean-Yves Parisot assumes CEO position from Dr Heinz-Jürgen Bertram

- Tenure of Dr Heinz-Jürgen Bertram ends after 15 successful years as CEO

- Dr Jean-Yves Parisot, an internationally experienced executive from within the company, takes over

- Trustful and smooth transition until end of March 2024 ensured



Dr Heinz-Jürgen Bertram is handing over the CEO position at Symrise AG to Dr Jean-Yves Parisot. In its meeting today, the company's Supervisory Board, appointed Dr Jean-Yves Parisot, currently Member of the Executive Committee and in charge of the segment Taste, Nutrition & Health, as new CEO effective March 31, 2024. The Supervisory Board also renewed the contract of Dr Jean-Yves Parisot for another four years until the end of September 2028. Dr Heinz-Jürgen Bertram is retiring in the best mutual consent and agreement after 21 years of service at Symrise, of which 19 as a Member of the Executive Committee and 15 as CEO.



Michael König, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Symrise AG:“Heinz-Jürgen Bertram has shaped our company decisively. Thanks to his excellent work, Symrise today is a global industry leader and a well-respected member of the DAX-40 index. He has put the Symrise product portfolio on a broad, resilient footing. In addition to ensuring constant organic growth, he has sustainably strengthened the company through perfectly fitting acquisitions in strategic growth areas and has thus ideally positioned Symrise for the future. We are deeply grateful to Heinz-Jürgen Bertram for his achievements.”



“We are excited that Jean-Yves Parisot, an internationally experienced executive from within the company, will take over as CEO. In close partnership with Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, he has successfully transformed Symrise into a leading player in taste and nutrition. Symrise will be in the best hands with Jean-Yves Parisot, and a trustful and smooth transition at the top of the company is ensured,” said König.



Dr Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, CEO of Symrise AG: „Today Symrise is an industry leader, combining innovation capability, excellent quality, and sustainability. It is our dedicated global team that is making all that possible, day by day. It has been a privilege to lead the global Symrise team through eventful times. Now is the right moment to pass on to Jean-Yves Parisot so that he can shape the next chapter of our success story.”



Dr Jean-Yves Parisot, Member of the Executive Committee at Symrise AG: „Symrise is built on strong foundations. We are benefitting immensely from that in our current, very demanding business environment. Many in our industry envy us for this position of strength. Our entrepreneurial activities will continue to focus on setting the right strategic course at an early stage to ensure profitable growth. I am grateful for the trust that the Supervisory Board is putting in me, and I am looking forward to the collaboration with the entire Executive Committee to ensure Symrise remains in pole positions in the years to come – for our clients, our employees, our shareholders, and all our stakeholders worldwide.”



Dr Jean-Yves Parisot joined Symrise in 2014 and became Member of the Executive Committee in 2016. He oversees the segment Taste, Nutrition & Health and will continue to do so on an interim basis until a successor for this role has been identified. Dr Jean-Yves Parisot has been President of the International Organization of the Flavor Industry (IOFI) since 2023. Prior to his time at Symrise, he had global leadership roles at Pfizer, Rhone Poulenc/Rhodia, Danisco, Air Liquide and the Diana Group prior to its merger with Symrise. He studied veterinary medicine and holds a MBA degree from HEC Paris.





About Symrise:

Symrise is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. Its clients include manufacturers of perfumes, cosmetics, food and beverages, the pharmaceutical industry and producers of nutritional supplements and pet food. Its sales of approximately € 4.6 billion in the 2022 fiscal year make Symrise a leading global provider. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the Group is represented in more than 100 locations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, the United States and Latin America. Symrise works with its clients to develop new ideas and market-ready concepts for products that form an indispensable part of everyday life. Economic success and corporate responsibility are inextricably linked as part of this process.

Symrise – always inspiring more ...







