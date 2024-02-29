PM Modi Unveils Rs 17,300 Crore Development Projects In Tamil Nadu

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Feb 29 (KNN)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a series of development projects worth over Rs 17,300 crores in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, signifying a significant leap forward in bolstering the region's socio-economic growth

Among the key initiatives unveiled by PM Modi is the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V.O. Chidambaranar Port. This initiative aims to transform the port into a transhipment hub for the east coast, a strategic move that will boost India's global trade competitiveness.

Additionally, it will capitalise on the nation's extensive coastline, creating employment opportunities while stimulating economic growth.

Taking a significant stride towards adopting sustainable energy solutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's maiden indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative.

Manufactured by Cochin Shipyard, this vessel epitomises India's dedication to sustainable development and is in alignment with the nation's objective of achieving net-zero emissions.

Speaking to the audience, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored Tamil Nadu's crucial contribution to India's developmental trajectory and reaffirmed the government's dedication to realising the aspirations of its citizens.

He accentuated the substantial advancements across diverse sectors such as railways, roads, and maritime infrastructure, emphasising the government's priority of bolstering connectivity and fostering economic growth.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of dignitaries including the Governor of Tamil Nadu, R N Ravi, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Union Minister of State, Dr. L Murugan, among others.

(KNN Bureau)