Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0) Introduces New Solutions To Benefit Smbs Against Business Email Attacks

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Sekur launched new solutions to benefit small to mid-sized businesses in the United States due to increased cyberattacks and business email compromise (“BEC”) attacks during the presidential election year

Sekur SMB Privacy and Security solutions are equipped with countermeasures against BEC, including privacy communications solutions Sekur also released SekurRelay as part of its Sekur Enterprise solution, addressing a common hurdle for large corporations and government agencies in adopting SekurMail

Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0) , a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications, recently announced the launch of new solutions to benefit small to mid-sized businesses in the United States due to the increase of cyberattacks and business email compromise (“BEC”) attacks during the presidential election year. Sekur SMB Privacy and Security solutions are equipped with countermeasures against BEC, including privacy communications solutions ( ).

Sekur has expanded its marketing efforts for SMB solutions in the USA, utilizing online channels initially and planning to roll out channel marketing programs soon. This initiative aims to introduce Sekur's anti-BEC attack solutions to small businesses nationwide. The strategy has gradually increased the average...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SWISF are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN