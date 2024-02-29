Techmediabreaks SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Welcomes Second Native American Tribal Customer

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOBR Safe (NASDAQ: SOBR) (“SOBRsafe(TM)”) , a provider of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that the Oglala Lakota Nation is adopting the SOBRcheck(TM) technology for use in its community-wide probation management program. The Oglala Lakota Nation is a self-governing nation within the U.S., and its Pine River Reservation in South Dakota is the eighth-largest Native American reservation in the country.“Our law enforcement function is resource-constrained, so we are always seeking ways to innovate and gain operational efficiencies,” said Warren Cross, lab director, Oglala Sioux Tribe Clinical Lab.“SOBRcheck is faster and cleaner than the legacy breathalyzer method, both freeing up staff time and creating a safer work environment. Moreover, it brings dignity to detection in a tightly knit community. We don't seek to embarrass our friends and neighbors – SOBRcheck helps remove that emotion from the alcohol screening process.”

To view the full press release, visit



About SOBRsafe(TM)

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way. Enter SOBRsafe(TM), where advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and reports in real time the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin – no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next-generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration. The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for access control (“SOBRcheck(TM)”), wearable use (“SOBRsure (TM)”) and licensing/white labeling. SOBRsafe is creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SOBR are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN