Techmediabreaks Premier Products Group Inc. (OTC: PMPG) Interim CEO Releases Letter To Shareholders

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Premier Products Group (OTC: PMPG)

has issued a letter to shareholders from interim CEO Terry L Stein. In the letter, Stein noted that the company has been trading on the“expert market” because of prior management's failure to ensure that required filings were kept up to date, meaning that access to securities are only available to broker-dealers, professionals and sophisticated investors. Consequently, Stein filed a default against the management group and took over voting control of the company in an effort to protect shareholders and become compliant with the U.S. Securities Commission (“SEC”). The process has been time consuming, but Stein reassured stockholders that“we have worked as diligently as possible, and spent a considerable amount of resources, to complete these numerous tasks and protect the integrity of the company for the future - which in turn benefits all shareholders.” Stein reported that the auditor is completing work and the company is planning to file 2021, 2022, and 2023 annual financials to become fully compliant with SEC filing requirements; PMPG will then work with OTC Markets to return to trading. In addition, Stein noted that the company continues to move forward with its Smart Cities and Roadways business, anticipating expanding the offering and adding new artificial intelligence (“AI”) partners.

“This will require more funding for sure, but we feel confident we will be able to accomplish this in a timely manner once we are back on track,” said Premier Products Group interim CEO Terry L. Stein in the shareholder letter.“Also, we are working with two other exciting companies that we believe will bring value to our company going forward and look forward to making those announcements in the near future.”

About Premier Products Group Inc.

Premier Products Group engages in the acquisition of technology companies and develops SmartRoads and Smart City infrastructures. The company was founded on Nov. 14, 1979, and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

more information, please visit

.



