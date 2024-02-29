Investornewsbreaks Golflync Inc. Reaches 100K Membership Milestone, Sees 3,033% Growth Rate In 2023

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GolfLync , a pioneering social networking platform for golf lovers, is celebrating a significant milestone: the company announced that it has reached -

and passed -

100,000 members across the United States. According to the company, this achievement represents the platform's ability to enhance the golfing experience and foster a robust, interconnected community of golf enthusiasts. Key to the success of the new platform is its innovative Virtual Golf Clubs(TM) (“VGCs”); currently there are more than 850 active clubs around the country. The clubs enable golfers to share experiences, organize tee times, host events and forge lasting connections. The company noted that its growth and success parallels strategies that other influential social media giants have utilized as they shaped the future of social networking and cultivated user engagement. Those companies include Facebook and Instagram

(NASDAQ: META) , Pinterest

(NYSE: PINS) ,

Match (NASDAQ: MTCH) , LinkedIn Corp.

(NYSE: LNKD)

and

Snap Inc. (Snapchat) (NYSE: SNAP) . GolfLync is committed to redefine the sport of gold, providing a way for golfers to connect and engage with each other.“Surpassing 100,000 members is a milestone that fills us with immense pride,” said GolfLync cofounder and CEO Noah DiPasquale in the press release.“It echoes the strong sense of community our platform has nurtured, where golfers of all skill levels come together to share their passion. Our VGCs are more than just groups; they are thriving communities where friendships flourish.”

To view the full press release, visit



About GolfLync Inc.

GolfLync is a leading social networking platform designed exclusively for golfers. With a focus on community building and user engagement, GolfLync connects golf enthusiasts, fosters vibrant Virtual Golf Clubs(TM), and enhances the overall golfing experience. GolfLync is available for download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information about GolfLync, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GolfLync are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN