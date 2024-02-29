Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



A maiden mineral resource estimate for the Storm Copper Deposit is anticipated to be released in Q1 2024; an expanded drilling program is planned for 2024 to significantly increase the resource, and work is already underway to advance the low capex open pit mining opportunity toward development.

In October 2023, the company closed a brokered private placement and a concurrent non-brokered private placement for proceeds of C$2.5 million.

In March 2021, the company entered an option agreement that allows American West Metals Limited to earn an 80% interest in Aston Bay's Storm Copper Project and Seal Zinc Deposit; America West is responsible for all exploration expenditures at Storm until completion of a bankable feasibility study. Aston Bay continues to explore for high-grade discoveries in the down-dip and along-strike potential at its Buckingham Gold Project, as well as for the critical metals copper, zinc and cobalt throughout North America.

Aston Bay Holdings (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF)

is a publicly traded Canadian minerals exploration company focused on exploring high-grade copper and gold deposits in North America. The company owns the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit in Nunavut, Canada, and is currently exploring the Buckingham Gold Vein and critical metals prospects in central Virginia. Aston Bay is also in the advanced stages of negotiation on other properties with high-grade critical minerals potential in these areas.

The company believes in responsible exploration and carries out its work programs to the highest standards of social responsibility, environmental stewardship and health and safety. Aston Bay cares about leaving a net positive impact on the communities in which it works and engages with local...

