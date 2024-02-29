Shell Egypt Concludes GHG Management Framework For EGAS Partners In Line With COP27 Hoa

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Shell Egypt announced the successful conclusion of the framework agreement with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) for managing and reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from the operations of all EGAS affiliates. This achievement follows the Heads of Agreement (HoA) signed by EGAS and Shell Egypt during COP27 held in Sharm El Sheikh in 2022.

The framework, titled GHG Emissions Management Guideline, is a standalone document aligned with the American Petroleum Institute Compendium for the Oil and Natural Gas Industry, offering a step-by-step roadmap and practical guide to measure and reduce carbon footprints for EGAS and its affiliates.

The key components of the framework include the assessment of carbon footprint, establishment of a baseline, and identification of emission sources, through achievable reduction targets and actionable steps. The framework aims to eventually serve other sector affiliates at a later stage.

In parallel, Shell Egypt introduced three comprehensive capacity-building workshops with EGAS and its affiliate teams on identifying and implementing emissions reduction methods effectively.

Commenting on the conclusion of the agreement during EGYPES 2024, Dalia Elgabry, Vice President and Country Chair for Shell Egypt said:“We are very proud to witness the successful conclusion of this cornerstone agreement with EGAS. The guideline incorporates industry best practices into a step-by-step procedure, providing the oil and gas sector in Egypt with a reference point. It is a demonstration of Shell Egypt's commitment to decarbonize the gas value chain and reduce emissions on the path towards cleaner energy. It is also a testament to successful stakeholder collaborations driven by a steadfast determination to achieve a common goal we all share.”

Backed by global expertise, Shell Egypt has contributed to numerous decarbonization projects supporting Egypt's ambitions to decarbonize the petroleum sector. Together with EGAS and Petronas, the company is supporting zero routine flaring projects at the West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM) concession and the Egyptian LNG (ELNG), in addition to implementation of Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) programs to detect and eliminate methane emissions.