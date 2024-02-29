Ooredoo Qatar Recognised By Siemens As Digital Industries Partner Of The Year Digitalisation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ooredoo Qatar was recognised by Siemens as "Digital Industries Partner of the Year Digitalisation" for its Integral Role in TASMU and Qatar's Digital Transformation

This came at Siemens Partner Day held under the theme 'together' at the illustrious Le Royal Meridien Doha, Vendome, Lusail.

Director of Strategic Business Accounts at Ooredoo Qatar Bader Shaheen Al Kuwari, received the award which highlights Ooredoo Qatar's forward-thinking approach and its success in implementing cutting-edge digital solutions that benefit not only the business sector but also the wider community in Qatar. Through initiatives like TASMU, Ooredoo has demonstrated unparalleled expertise in leveraging digital technology to foster innovation, improve efficiency, and drive economic growth.

Reflecting on the achievement, Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar HE Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al-Thani, commented, "This award is a testament to our commitment to driving digital innovation and our strong partnership with Siemens. Our collaborative efforts, especially in projects like TASMU, are crucial in supporting the Qatar National Vision 2030 and showcasing our capabilities as a leading integrated ICT provider."

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens in Qatar Hakan Ozdemir said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Ooredoo for their well-deserved award. Ooredoo Qatar and Siemens have a very special partnership. Together, we were able to deliver on smart city initiatives as we're fostering innovation, economic growth, and a competitive digital economy, accelerating Qatar's transformation journey and building a brighter tomorrow through technology."

This year's award follows Ooredoo's previous accolade at last year's event, where they were named Partner of The Year 2022 Smart Tech Projects'. As Qatar continues to embrace digitalisation as part of its national vision, Ooredoo's steadfast dedication to continuous innovation and international collaboration remains more vital than ever.

Siemens Partner Day was a confluence of ideas, strategies, and future-oriented discussions. A highlight of the event was the recognition of Ooredoo Qatar's substantial contributions to Siemens success and growth, especially through the collaborative efforts for TASMU.

Thanks to the robust partnership and collaborative efforts of Siemens and Ooredoo, innovative digital twin solutions have been jointly delivered for special mega projects, optimizing operations, advancing sustainability, and enriching passenger day-to-day experiences.

