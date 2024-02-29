Qatari Dignitaries Attend Event In Honour Of Indian Minister

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Indian Business and Professionals Council (IBPC QATAR) held a luncheon reception in honour of India's Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was on a recent visit to Qatar to attend the Web Summit. Many prominent Qatari and Indian dignitaries attended the reception. Indian ambassador Vipul spoke about Vaishnaw 's interaction with his Qatari counterparts on many fronts, which were expected to take India-Qatar bilateral trade to the next level. Vaishnaw spoke about the“India success” story, shared insights on India's economic transformation under the current leadership, and the pace at which India is heading towards being the third largest economy in the world. IBPC office-bearers Jaffer Sadik, Rupalakshmi Setty and Rakesh Sanghvi spoke.

MENAFN29022024000067011011ID1107918405