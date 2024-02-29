Amiri Guard Concluded Barzan Exercise (10)

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Amir Guard concluded on Thursday the ten-day Barzan exercise (10) with the participation of groups and departments of the Amiri Guard, and a number of military and security agencies in the country, in the presence of Deputy Commander of the Amiri Guard Maj. Gen. Hamad Misfer Al Hajri.

The exercise's closing show, held at the Lahsniyeh camp, was also attended by the Inspector General, assistants to the Commander of the Amiri Guard, and a number of leaders and officers of departments and groups.

Barzan exercise (10) was designed to simulate what the Amiri Guard might be exposed to during its duties and tasks, including emergency threats, how to deal with them, and measuring swift reaction to them.

At the outset of the closing show, the exercise director Colonel Mohammed Yahya Al Nuaimi, confirmed that the exercise was carried out in 3 different stages, and aims to achieve the maximum degree of operational integration, train commanders to quickly assess the situation during an event and measure the reaction, and test the efficiency of the communication system and the extent of its readiness. He praised the closing show of the exercise, which embodied the high level of readiness of the Amiri Guard personnel, reflecting the extent of the benefit achieved, and the experiences and skills acquired during its period.

He indicated that Barzan exercise (10) comes within the framework of a series of exercises carried out by the Amiri Guard, aiming to raise the combat and operational level of its personnel, develop their performance, and raise their efficiency and readiness under the vision and directives of the Amiri Guard leadership.

On the closing day of the events, the participants gave a field show of what they trained on during the exercise period, starting with preparation, planning, and various equipping, all the way to the methods used in the training process.

The show also included various segments and hypotheses, including convoy formations, foot security, securing and protecting figures, and shooting skills. A documentary film was also shown on the stages of the exercise. (QNA)

