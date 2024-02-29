Qatar Central Bank Announces Sunday Mar. 3 Banks Holiday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Central Bank of Qatar (QCB) announced that Sunday, March 3, will be an official holiday for all banks and financial institutions operating in the State of Qatar .

In a statement today, QCB said that the closure of banks, money exchange outlets, investment and financial companies, insurance firms, and insurance broker companies on this date is pursuant to the Cabinet Decision No. (33) of 2009 which stipulates that the first Sunday of March each year shall be an official holiday for all banks operating in the State of Qatar.

The statement added that all these institutions will reopen on Monday, March 4, 2024. (QNA)

