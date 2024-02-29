Qatar Museums Joins Forces With Microsoft To Offer Digital Solutions To Enhance Visitor Experiences

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM) announced yesterday that it has signed a MoU with Microsoft to enhance QM's intelligent experiences to facilitate seamless, tech-savvy encounters for residents and visitors across QM entities.

The signing took place at the Web Summit in Qatar where thousands of international entrepreneurs, investors and leaders are gathering to connect the tech world and drive innovation.

Microsoft's offerings will include leveraging its Azure services, introducing partners in Smart Museums Experience, collaborating with Microsoft's AI digital center, technological support, exploring smart exhibits using AI, AR, and VR, and introducing OpenAI for innovation.

QM and Microsoft have previously collaborated to facilitate the National Museum of Qatar's migration to Microsoft Cloud enabling them to develop new visitor experiences including augmented, virtual, and mixed-reality.



