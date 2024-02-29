Amir, US President Discuss Situation Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with HE President of the United States of America Joe Biden the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

This came during a phone conversation HH the Amir held today with the US President.

During the call, the two sides discussed the State of Qatar's efforts aimed at reaching a deal on immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

They also discussed strategic relations between the two friendly countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to key regional and international developments. (QNA)

