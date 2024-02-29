EXCLUSIVE: How Albertsons Envisions The Future Of Sustainability

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Progressive Grocer .

By Emily Crowe.

Albertsons Cos . has made big sustainability moves in recent years through its Recipe for Change initiative, and the company is keeping a keen eye toward future strategies in the space. Suzanne Long, Chief Sustainability and Transformation Officer at Albertsons Cos., joined a panel discussion on the opening day of Manifest 2024 , the supply chain and logistics conference held Feb. 5-7 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, to discuss supply chain sustainability, technology advancements, circularity and more.

See original article on Progressive Grocer and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .