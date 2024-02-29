PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹17,500 Crore In Madhya Pradesh Vikramaditya Vedic Clock Unveiled

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, February 29 laid the foundation stones and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth ₹17,000 crore across Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing prime minister inaugurated the development projects during the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Madhya Pradesh' programme via video link projects unveiled today by the prime minister cater to a number of important sectors including irrigation, power, road, rail, water supply, coal, and industry, among others Read | India Q3 GDP data Live Updates: Indian economy grows by 8.4% in Oct-Dec quarterThe prime minister also launched the 'Cyber Tehsil' project which aims to revolutionise government service delivery in the state Cyber Tehsil project, covering all 55 districts of the state, will streamline government services by ensuring paperless, faceless, end-to-end online processing of mutation of sale-purchase and record correction in revenue records, thereby enhancing efficiency and transparency in governance Read | Cabinet approves India's first semiconductor fab by Tata Group and Taiwan's PSMCWhile addressing the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Madhya Pradesh' programme, the prime minister expressed his grief on the Dindori road mishap and ensured all possible efforts for those injured in the accident.
PM Modi said,“A few days ago, the redevelopment work on more than 30 railway stations of Madhya Pradesh started. The BJP's double-engine government is ensuring development at double speed. The schemes unveiled today will bring ease in the lives of people in Madhya Pradesh. More investment and employment opportunities will come in the state.”PM Modi said under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, the \"land brought under the irrigation doubled in comparision to the Congress-led UPA from 2004 to 2014.\"The prime minister said the 'double-engine government is stressing on farming, business & tourism...What can be a bigger 'seva' when water reaches the farms of the farmers?\"
Also Read | Judge who permitted 'pooja' inside Gyanvapi appointed as Lokpal of varsity“The Sinchayee Yojana is the biggest differentiator between BJP and Congress in 10 years. Before 2014, a total of 40 lakh hectare of land was brought under the Sukshma Sinchai (irrigation) whereas a total of 90 hectare of land was brought in the last 10 years. This shows the priorities of the BJP government.”He further stated that the BJP is fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with a \"resolve to make India the third largest economy of the world\".\"For us, these elections are not just to form our government for the third time. In our third tenure, we will make this country the third largest economy in the world. With this resolve, we are contesting the upcoming elections. Formation of the government is not our final goal,\" he said Read | Cabinet approves ₹24,420 crore fertilizer subsidy for 2024 kharif season
The next five years will see unprecedented empowerment of women and daughters, he said prime minister said,“Lakhs of friends are connected in every Lok Sabha seat of MP with a resolution of 'Viksit Madhya Pradesh'. In the last few days, several states have taken the resolve to develop in the same manner, because India can only develop when states develop.\"The prime minister also inaugurated the world's first `Vikramaditya Vedic Clock' in Ujjain, which is based on the Indian 'panchang' or time calculation system.
