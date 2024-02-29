'20 Indians Have Contacted Embassy In Moscow': MEA Shares Update On People Working As 'Helpers' In Russian Army

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has informed that there are twenty Indians who are working as support staff for Russian Army. India on Thursday said it is trying its best for an \"early discharge\" of around 20 Indian nationals who are working as support staff to the Russian army Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, \"It is our understanding that there are 20 people who've gone there to work as support staff or as helpers with the Russian army. These are the people who have contacted us, and that is our understanding that this is the number that we have there.\"\"We are trying our level best for their early discharge,\" he added said the \"20-odd people\" contacted the Indian embassy in Moscow to media reports, many Indians recruited as security helpers in the Russian military, have been forced to even fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine.\"We are trying our best to get them out. We are trying to get them discharged and support them,\" Jaiswal said.\"They are at various places and our embassy is in touch with the Russian authorities,\" he added said India is in regular touch with Russian authorities, both in New Delhi and Moscow, to ensure the return of the Indians.\"We told people not to venture into the war zone or get caught into situations which are difficult. We are deeply committed for the welfare of all our people,\" he said Monday, the MEA said several Indians who worked as support staff to the Russian army were discharged following India's demand said India remains committed, as a matter of \"top priority\", to actively pursuing with the Russian authorities all the relevant cases of Indian nationals for an early discharge from the Russian army the safety of the Indians going to Israel, Jaiswal said nobody has gone to that country after the provision of a recent inter-governmental framework for mobility of people.(With PTI inputs)

MENAFN29022024007365015876ID1107918315