Vikramaditya Vedic Clock: PM Modi Inaugurates World's 1St Indian 'Panchang'-Based Timepiece In Ujjain | 5 Things To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, February 29 virtually inaugurated 'Vikramaditya Vedic Clock' based on the Indian 'panchang' (almanack) in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city.

In addition to the unique timepiece, PM Modi launched a range of developmental projects in the state through a video link. "The Indian system of time calculation is the oldest, subtle, pure, error-free, authentic and reliable method in the world. This most reliable system is being re-established in the form of Vikramaditya Vedic Clock in Ujjain," a release said. According to experts, the standard time of the world was determined from Ujjain 300 years ago. For a long time, Ujjain has been considered the centre of time calculation. Moreover, the Tropic of Cancer also passes through the city Vedic Clock: All you need to know about the timepiece-The Vedic clock is mounted on an 85-foot tower within Jantar Mantar in Ujjain. The clock is located adjacent to the Government Jiwaji Observatory. The unique clock based on Indian 'panchang' calculations also provides information on planetary positions, Muhurat, astrological calculations, and predictions. In addition to this, it also indicates Indian Standard Time (IST) and Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

"Throughout the world, the time prescribed and transmitted from Ujjayini (Ujjain) has been followed. The shortest fraction of time is included in Indian time calculations based on the Indian astronomical theory and the motions of planetary constellations," PTI reported. The Vedic clock is an attempt to restore the tradition of Indian time calculation as the clock would also provide details like moon position, Parva, Shubhshubh Muhurat, Ghati, Nakshatra, solar eclipse, lunar eclipse, etc. "The world's first Vedic clock is installed at an 85-foot high tower constructed here in Ujjain. The clock will calculate time from one sunrise to another. The period between the two sunrises will be divided into 30 parts whose one hour consists of 48 minutes according to ISD. The reading will start from 0:00 with the sunrise functions for 30 hours (an hour of 48 minutes)," Shishir Gupta, a member of the team that developed the Vedic clock, told ANI.

