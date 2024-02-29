UP Board Paper Leak: Class 12Th Biology, Math Paper Leaked On Whatsapp

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "UP Board Paper Leak: The Biology and Math papers of the UP Board exams for Class 12th reportedly leaked on WhatsApp on Thursday soon after the examination started, as per a report by Jagran and News24 to reports, the two (Biology and Math) papers of the 12th board exams went viral on social media within an hour of the examination's commencement. The examination of both papers was scheduled to start in the second shift starting from 2 pm media reports said that the papers went viral on a WhatsApp group in Agra, within an hour after the exam started Read | Russia's Vladimir Putin says West creating 'real' risk of nuclear warIt is said that the papers were posted on a WhatsApp group within an hour after the commencement of the examination at 2 pm in Agra. However, the papers were deleted from the group.

Jagran reported that Dr Mukesh Aggarwal, District Supervisor Agra, accepted that the paper circulating on WhatsApp was the same as the one given to students for examination during the second shift As per reports the matter was reported to the Education department and a complaint was filed regarding the same.

“An investigation into the matter is underway, and appropriate actions will be taken accordingly,” Jagran quoted Aggarwal as saying.

Aggarwal further said initial efforts are focused on determining the origin of the paper leak, specifically to identify the examination centre from where the question papers were leaked.

Aggarwal further said initial efforts are focused on determining the origin of the paper leak, specifically to identify the examination centre from where the question papers were leaked.

Appropriate actions would be taken in this matter, once complete information is obtained, he added is important to note that the state government last week cancelled the police constable recruitment examination after the paper was allegedly leaked UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), said that the state government has ordered to conduct the re-examination for the same within six months. He said that strict action would be taken against those who would be found guilty in the alleged paper leak."There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who play with the hard work of the youth will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements," the chief minister had said



