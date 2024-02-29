'No Further Parole For Ram Rahim...': High Court Raps Haryana Govt Over 'Benefit' Granted To Rape Convict

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Punjab and Haryana High Court told the Haryana government on Thursday that rape accused Ram Rahim should not be granted further parole without the permission of the court self-styled godman, who was convicted in rape and murder cases in and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, is already on parole till March 10. The court directed him to surrender on the same day.\"Ram Rahim may surrender on the date fixed i.e. 10.03.2024 and thereafter the State- authorities shall not consider his case for grant of further parole till further orders without the permission of this Court,\" Bar and Bench reported on Thursday citing the high court order court also directed the Haryana government to furnish an affidavit as to \"how many persons having such criminal antecedents and sentenced in three cases have been granted this benefit\".The bench passed these directions to the Haryana government in a case filed by the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee in 2023 challenging the parole granted to Ram Rahim.\"The State of Haryana shall also file necessary custody certificate to the effect that the said respondent has surrendered on the date fixed,\" the high court was quoted as saying Rahim was released for 91 days each in 2022 and 2023, the Bar and Bench reported. He was granted one-day emergency parole on October 24, 2020 and then on May 21, 2021. He was later granted a furlough of 21 days on February 7, 2022 this, he was granted another parole on June 17, 2022 for 30 days. On October 15, 2022 and January 21, 2023, he was granted 40-day parole each furlough was granted to him for 21 days on November 21, 2023. He is currently on a 50-day parole that began in January 2024.(With inputs from Bar and Bench)

