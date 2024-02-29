Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities: What Does The 3-Day Event Include?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Industrialist Mukesh Ambani is all set to get his younger son Anant Ambani married in Jamnagar, which has a unique meaning for the Ambani family because of their deep familial ties to the city. Jamnagar airport, which is used to single-digit landings each day, will have approximately 50 landings on March 01. Reliance is upgrading the entire airport, as well as the road leading to the RIL refinery complex. Ahead of the 3-day pre-wedding festivities, let us look at the list of events that will take place.



Day to day pre-festivities wedding

Day 1 of the March 1-3 pre-wedding event is called 'An Evening in Everland', and the dress code is 'elegant cocktail'.



Day 2 will feature 'A Walk on the Wildside', with "jungle fever" as the suggested dress code.



Day 3 will also include two events. The first, Tusker Trails, recommends "casual chic" apparel for guests who plan to explore Jamnagar's green surrounds. The last function, Hastakshar, calls for a stunning evening in traditional Indian costume.

Mukesh Ambani's nephew Vikram Salgaocar and niece Isheta Salgaocar have arrived in Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. They are the children of Mukesh's youngest sister, Deepti Salgaocar. Deepti keeps out of the spotlight and is married to businessman Dattaraj Salgaocar.

Celebs invited to the pre-festivities wedding

Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra arrived in Jamnagar to attend Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding party. Famous worldwide singers such as Rihanna and magician David Blaine are scheduled to perform at the pre-wedding celebrations. Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul, and Diljit Dosanjh will also showcase their talents.

