IND Vs ENG, 5Th Test: KL Rahul Ruled Out, Jasprit Bumrah Returns For Dharamsala Clash; See Full Squad Here

Senior Indian batsman KL Rahul will be absent from the fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala due to an injury, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is set to rejoin the team, announced the BCCI on Thursday.

Rahul, who is still experiencing discomfort in his right quadriceps, has flown to London to seek expert advice on his injury.

The wicketkeeper-batsman became unavailable after the series opener in Hyderabad in January, and according to the BCCI, he was 90 percent fit before the third Test in Rajkot earlier this month.

"Mr. KL Rahul, whose participation in the final IDFC First Bank Test was subject to fitness, has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue," the Board said in a release.

On the other hand, Bumrah, who was released from the squad for the fourth Test in Ranchi as part of the team's workload management policy, is set to rejoin the squad in Dharamsala for the concluding Test, commencing on March 7.

India has secured an unassailable 3-1 lead after their triumph in the fourth Test held in Ranchi.

With Rahul's non-participation in the final Test, Rajat Patidar continues to stay with the squad. However, the Madhya Pradesh batter cannot guarantee his spot in the playing eleven, as he has only amassed 63 runs across six innings.

Rahul must attain full fitness ahead of the IPL, where he will captain the Lucknow Super Giants. He is anticipated to bat in the middle order, aiming to enhance his prospects of securing a spot in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean.

This is the same quadriceps injury that sidelined Rahul for nearly four months last year.

After sustaining the injury during the IPL, Rahul made his comeback during the Asia Cup in September and immediately left an impression. During the Test series in South Africa last year, Rahul stood out as the lone century-maker for India in the drawn series.

All-rounder Washington Sundar has also been released from the squad.

"He will join Tamil Nadu – his Ranji Trophy side – for their Ranji Trophy Semi-final fixture against Mumbai, starting March 2nd, 2024. He will join the India squad after the completion of the domestic fixture for the fifth Test, if need be," the BCCI said.

The BCCI also provided an update on senior pacer Mohammed Shami, noting his positive recovery following a surgery on February 26 to address his right heel issue.

"He is recovering well and will soon head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to commence his rehabilitation process," the Board said of Shami.

India's updated squad for the 5th Test:

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.