From Rescuer To Victim: DDA Demolishes Home Of Rat-Hole Miner Who Saved 41 In Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a surprising turn of events, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) recently demolished the home of Wakeel Hassan, a pivotal figure in the rescue of 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel last November. Hassan's significant role in the rescue operation did not shield his residence in Khajoori Khas village from the demolition drive, which the DDA claims is part of planned development in the area. Several other houses in the vicinity also faced the wrecking ball during this operation.

The DDA responded to queries about the demolition and said that the drive, executed on February 28, aimed at removing encroachments on its acquired land in Khajoori Khas village, part of planned development.

However, Hassan expressed his dismay in a video shared online, highlighting the lack of prior notice regarding the demolition. He revealed having to visit a police station in connection with the incident, with another member of the rescue team, Munna Qureshi, alleging police mistreatment.

A Delhi Police officer confirmed the demolition of several illegally constructed structures during the drive, emphasizing their role in maintaining law and order. Hassan and five other members of the rat-hole mining team reside in Khajoori Khas, while the rest hail from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

Their specialized mining techniques were instrumental in clearing the debris inside the Silkyara tunnel, rescuing the trapped workers after a 17-day ordeal.

The disheartening incident raises concerns about the lack of consideration for individuals like Hassan, who risked their lives for others. The necessity for improved communication and support for those who contribute to society in extraordinary ways becomes evident, emphasizing the importance of empathy and understanding in such circumstances.