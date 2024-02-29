Is Mohanlal's Drishyam To Have Hollywood Remake? Deets Inside

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Malayalam movie Drishyam is one of the biggest hits of Malayalam cinema. The movie directed by Jeethu Joseph gave the audience a very different experience from the visuals seen in Malayalam cinema till then. Drishyam also earned the reputation of being the first Rs 50 crore club film in Malayalam.



The movie became a huge hit in Kerala and was remade in languages like Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Sinhala, and Chinese.

Now social media is full of reports that the scene is being remade in Hollywood.



Some trade analysts reported that Drishyam is set to become the first Malayalam movie to be remade for Hollywood. Meanwhile, the director Jeethu Joseph responded to the reports by saying " I don't know about that. Because we had transferred all the outside rights to Panorama Studios. They told us then that they were trying to remake the scene in Korean, Hollywood, and other languages. Once we sell the rights, they will decide everything.'

Drishyam is a tremendous hit in the Malayalam industry, and two Bollywood remakes have followed suit. All sections of the series have been huge box office successes, particularly Drishyam 2 in Hindi, released last year and garnered close to Rs 250 crore in India.

Panorama Studios International Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has acquired remake rights to the Malayalam language films Drishyam 1 and Drishyam 2 in all non-Indian languages, including English, but excluding Filipino, Sinhala, and Indonesian, following the tremendous success of Drishyam 2 (Hindi). We have obtained the rights to a Chinese language remake of Drishyam 2 in addition to the film's various language rights. We are now in talks to create the film in Korea, Japan, and Hollywood.