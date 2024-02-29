Putin Makes Accusations Against West; Emphasizes Russian Unity In Ukraine Conflict In His Annual Address

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Russian President Vladimir Putin conducted his annual address in Moscow on Thursday speaking in front of a large elite audience. The leader used the platform and occasion to make scathing attacks on the West and asserted confidence in Russian democracy despite the 'noise' outside.

Vladimir Putin began his annual address by stating that his speech is 'a look to the future' where there are issues to be resolved emphasizing the battleground against Ukraine. The Russian leader has given multiple hints that the ongoing war with Ukraine will be prolonged.

He also thanked the people of Donbas and Sevastopol and branded them as heroes. Russia took control of both the major cities of Ukraine in the current and previous conflict respectively. Sevastopol has come as a major boon for Russia as it is the only port city that is functional on all days of the year as the water doesn't get frozen.

Putin attacked the West and claimed that the West had lost. Applauding the century-old unity of Russians, Putin revealed that the West wanted to create a decadent state and lost. Lauding Russia and claiming it to be a pillar of democracy, the 71-year-old leader warned that he would not let anyone interfere in the internal matters of the country.

Vladimir Putin warned the US for dragging Russia into an arms race and claimed that the politicians in the US wanted to show their voters that they still rule the world ahead of the US election. He also warned the Americans citing nuclear threat to escalation in Ukraine. Putin expressed his respect for the Russian soldiers and said "I bow to your feet.” He then called a two-minute prayer.

The talk on national security was over here as the shift went towards more domestic issues concerning Russian society as a whole.“We choose life, Russia remains the pillar of traditional values”, said Putin emphasising on family values and the need for an increase in population growth. He also shared a motto, 'Stop drinking, take up skiing' in a message for a healthy life among Russians.