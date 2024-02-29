WATCH: Rihanna Arrives At Jamnagar For Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Thursday, pop sensation Rihanna and her entourage arrived in Gujarat's Jamnagar for the wedding of Mukesh and Neeta Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Rihanna is all set to perform at the pre-wedding festivities taking place from March 01 to March 03, 2024.

Rihanna arrives at Jamnagar

Not only Rihanna's arrival but her performance luggage video went viral. The way her luggage was being taken at the venue was something no one had ever witnessed before. Multiple large containers of luggage were spotted being transported from the airport to the wedding location.

Rihanna luggage video



According to sources, Rihanna, Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Ajay-Atul, and magician David Blaine will perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event on March 1-3. Popular Indian superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar will join the festivities.