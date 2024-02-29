Putin Issues Nuclear War Risk Warning Amidst Escalation Of Ukraine Conflict By The West

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed his countrymen on Thursday in his annual address. Putin made stark warnings to the West as the escalation in the Ukraine conflict is likely before the US election later this year. He also made warnings for any Western country to send their troops to Kyiv.

The annual address of Vladimir Putin largely focused on a mix of national security and domestic issues. The main streamline of his beginning discussions was about the Ukraine war, the West, and the Russian soldiers. The Russian President claimed that despite the tactics from the West against Russia, the West lost.

A few days ago, the Western media was highly focused on Russia after the abrupt death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Western leaders largely blamed Vladimir Putin for the death and questioned the democracy in Russia. To this Putin on Thursday said that Russia is a pillar of democracy and the unity of Russians was commendable.

Russia being a nuclear power warned the West of a nuclear threat amidst escalation at the Ukraine front. The US government is trying to pass a foreign aid bill through which Ukraine would be handed billions of dollars in aid to fight against Russia. Ukraine has reported a shortage of arms and ammunition.

Vladimir Putin said,“They have announced the possibility of sending Western military contingents to Ukraine. The consequences for possible interventionists will be much more tragic. They should eventually realize that we also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory. Everything that the West comes up with creates the real threat of a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons, and thus the destruction of civilisation.”

French President Emmanuel Macron recently revealed that the government cannot rule out sending troops to Ukraine during further escalation. Russian President's nuclear threat came along the lines of Emmanuel Macron's recent hint of sending troops to Kyiv.