Hanuma Vihari Vs Andhra CA: Cricketer Reveals How Things 'Went Wrong' After Shouting At A Player

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hanuma Vihari, the Indian batsman, has recently brought attention to his state cricket association, Andhra Pradesh, alleging mistreatment. Vihari claims that he was asked to step down from the captaincy following an altercation with a teammate whose father is a politician. The incident occurred when Vihari reportedly "shouted and scolded" at the politician's son during a match. Supporting his claims, Vihari has posted a signed letter from teammates, accompanied by the state unit president. However, the politician's son, KN Prudhviraj, dismisses Vihari's actions as an attempt to gain sympathy.

The Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association (ACA) also alleges that players were coerced into signing the letter in support of Vihari.

In a recent interview, Vihari clarified the situation, shedding light on the unfolding controversy. He explained, "I shouted at a player, the 17th player who was not supposed to be in the dressing room as per the rules. He took it the wrong way and complained to his father. Everything went downhill from there. Despite no wrongdoing on my part, they removed me from the captaincy. However, I continued playing for the team because of my love and respect for the game. After the tournament, I felt the need to share the truth on social media."

Vihari disclosed that the incident occurred a couple of months ago and outlined the challenges he faced. "I kept it inside me all these months. It was tough because, as a professional player, it hurt my self-respect. I prioritised the tournament and the team. Once it concluded, I had to stand up for myself or risk never finding closure," he added.

Reports suggest that the ACA accused Vihari of creating 'class differences' within the team under his captaincy, with some players complaining about his behaviour and use of foul language.