'SHOCKED' Paul Pogba Breaks His Silence On 4-Year Doping Ban; Vows To Clear Name After 'Incorrect' Verdict

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking turn of events, French midfielder Paul Pogba was on Thursday handed a four-year ban for a doping offense during the current Serie A season. The Juventus star, once a key player for both club and country, received the verdict from the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping, leaving his career hanging in the balance. However, Pogba has taken to Instagram to express his disbelief, disappointment, and determination to fight the decision.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Pogba conveyed his shock and sadness over the tribunal's decision. He emphasized that he believes the verdict is incorrect and expressed deep sorrow for seeing everything he built in his professional playing career being taken away. Pogba asserted that the full story would become clear once he is free from legal restrictions. He vehemently denied knowingly or deliberately taking any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations, highlighting his commitment to fair play and respect for fellow athletes and supporters.

"I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping's decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect. I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me," the former Manchester United star wrote.

"When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations," the 2018 World Cup winner added.

Pogba further said, "As a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against."

Despite the grave nature of the ban that could potentially end his career, Pogba remains resolute. He announced his intention to appeal the decision before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). "As a consequence of the decision announced today I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport," he wrote.

Pogba's ban stems from a positive test for testosterone following Juventus' Serie A season-opening victory against Udinese on August 20, 2023. Despite being an unused substitute in the game, the subsequent doping test detected the presence of testosterone, a hormone that enhances endurance. The confirmation of the positive result in a counter-analysis conducted in October sealed Pogba's fate, leading to the severe four-year ban.

Juventus, the club at the center of this controversy, has not officially commented on the situation. However, sources confirm that the club has been notified of the four-year ban and is evaluating the next steps. The potential termination of Pogba's contract adds complexity to the situation, and Juventus faces critical decisions regarding the future of the player within the team.

The sentence could end Pogba's career, as the France international turns 31 next month.

According to the World Anti-Doping Code, four-year bans are standard protocol for doping violations. However, these penalties can potentially be reduced under certain circumstances. If an athlete can demonstrate that their doping was not intentional, if the positive test resulted from contamination, or if they provide substantial assistance to investigators, their ban may be shortened.

Paul Pogba's second stint with Juventus has been marred by injuries since his return to the Turin-based club from Manchester United on a free transfer in 2022. Last season, the 2018 World Cup winner struggled to make appearances due to knee and hamstring injuries, as well as undergoing knee surgery. These setbacks ultimately prevented him from representing France at the World Cup in Qatar.