Odisha Cabinet Approves Eight Key Proposals

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, March 1 (IANS) The Odisha Cabinet led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved eight key proposals related to three departments.

The meeting was held at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

The Cabinet gave its nod to the establishment of the State Water Informatics Centre (SWIC) to maintain a comprehensive combined repository of hydro-meteorological data for the state.

"SWIC, Odisha, under the purview of the Department of Water Resources, will be staffed with a proficient team well-versed in water resource management, data handling, and information technology, sourced from existing organisations or outsourced as needed," an official said.

The setting up of such a body will help in better decision-making and streamline policymaking on water resource management in the state through the repository containing updated hydro-meteorological data.

"SWIC will seamlessly collaborate with the National Water Informatics Centre (NWIC) to facilitate the exchange of hydro-meteorological data between the central and state governments," the official added.

The Cabinet has also approved the proposal of regularisation of 504 Contractual Supervisors of the Department of Women and Child Development.

The government will incur an additional expenditure of around Rs 18.51 crore following the regularisation. This will ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential services and support to vulnerable children and women covered under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programmes.