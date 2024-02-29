Stalin Asks Centre To List Schemes Being Obstructed By TN Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that his government was obstructing Central government schemes in the state, asking him to list examples.

"Are we blocking them from opening the AIIMS hospital (in Madurai)?" Stalin said in a letter to his cadres and leaders and leaders of his DMK on the eve of his birthday (March 1)

The DMK chief said that his party had opposed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) as it was "crushing the dreams of medical education of the poor", and asserted that his party would oppose the National Education Policy 2020. He said that his party had opposed the three farm laws which were since reversed, and also opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act as it went against minorities and Sri Lankan Tamils.

Stalin criticised the Prime Minister's claim in his speech here to crush and destroy the DMK, noting that the history of Tamil Nadu revealed as to what happened to those who tried to do this.

The DMK chief also said that he would not say the same for the BJP as in a democratic set-up, the BJP would continue to remain. He quipped that the BJP could be a good opposition party after the 2024 elections as it had "failed" as a ruling party.

He claimed that even though PM Modi was visiting the state repeatedly, the BJP knew it would not win, and called upon his party cadre to work to ensure a change in the Union government, by removing the BJP from power.