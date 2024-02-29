AAP Councillor Booked Under POCSO Act On Charges Of Molesting Teenager (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANS) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly molested by an Aam Aadmi Party Councillor and some other people in central Delhi, a police officer connected to the probe said on Thursday.

The police said that a complaint was received at the Ranjeet Nagar police station wherein the minor girl alleged that on February 25, she was waiting on a road near the Munshi Ram Bagh Park in New Ranjeet Nagar for her younger when AAP Councillor Ankush Narang and others came there and molested and threatened her.

"The victim was counselled by a CIC counselor after medical examination," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), M. Harsha Vardhan.

A case has been against Narang and others under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, the DCP said, adding that action will be taken based on the evidence that comes forth.

Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of BJP demanded immediate expulsion of Narang.

"An AAP MLA, Prakash Jarwal, was convicted in a murder and intimidation case just yesterday and today another case of harassment of a minor girl by Councillor Ankush Narang has come to light,” said Delhi BJP Vice President Yogita Singh, who demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should immediately expel the accused Councillor.

“Every day, the black face of AAP representatives is coming to light. It's unfortunate that Arvind Kejriwal is taking no action against the accused party leaders,” the BJP leaders said.