Rabri Devi Slams Rebel Mahagathbandhan Mlas Who Sold 'Honour' For Money

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 29 (IANS) RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Thursday slammed rebel MLAs of the Mahagathbandhan, alleging that they have sold their "honour for Rs 10 to 20 crore".

"If they have guts, they should resign from the party and then join the BJP. They are shameless people who have sold their 'iman' (honour) for Rs 10 to 20 crore. The BJP is purchasing the MLAs of the Mahagathbandhan. It is playing the game of money which is not a good thing," she said.

Asked about claims that her son and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was not handling the party properly, Rabri Devi said: "If the RJD is not working smoothly, then how did it become the single-largest party in the 2020 Assembly election. The allegations that the party is not running smoothly are absolutely false."

In response to her statement, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said: "The RJD had started horse- trading in Bihar and now it is paying the price for it. The RJD treated its MLAs like bounded labourers. Our party does not believe in horse-trading. We have no interest in it. Tejashwi Yadav is not bearing his responsibility as a Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and hence, the leaders of Mahagathbandhan are believing that they are on a sinking ship. In a bid to secure their future, they are going here and there. The BJP has no role in it."

So far, four RJD MLAs - Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi, Prahalad Yadav and Sangeeta Kumari - and two of the Congress - Sidhartha Saurav and Murari Prasad Gautam - have rebelled and are headed towards the NDA.