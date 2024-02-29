Minor Girl Allegedly Molested In Delhi, Case Registered

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANS) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly molested in central Delhi, police said on Thursday.
Police said that a complaint was received at Ranjeet Nagar police station wherein the minor girl stated that on February 25, she was standing on a road near Munshi Ram Bagh Park in New Ranjeet Nagar, waiting to take her younger brother home from a birthday party, when Ankush Narang, Sonia, and others came there and molested and threatened her.
"The victim was counselled by a CIC counsellor and her medical examination was conducted," a senior police official said.
A case has been registered under Sections 354, 509, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 8 of the Pocso Act, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway and action will be taken according to evidence that comes forth.
