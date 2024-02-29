Delhi HC Asks BCI, BCD To Promptly Decide Representation For Standardised Stipend, Remuneration For Young Lawyers, Interns

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered the Bar Council of India (BCI) and the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) to promptly decide on a representation advocating a standardised stipend and remuneration for young lawyers and law interns.

The direction came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by young advocate Ashish Sheoran.

The high court had, earlier this month, disposed of lawyer Simran Kumari's PIL, which had sought timely implementation of stipend guidelines for interns and young advocates associated with legal chambers or firms, by directing the councils to promptly address it.

In his PIL, Sheoran has argued that implementing a structured compensation framework is essential to address systemic challenges hindering the financial stability and professional growth of legal practitioners, especially those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

He said that the absence of such a framework discourages talented individuals from pursuing legal careers, thereby impeding diversity and inclusivity in the legal profession.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora noted that although Sheoran had submitted a representation to the BCI and the BCD on February 20, no decision had been made yet.

Noting that the lawyers' bodies required more time to consider the representation, the bench deemed the petition premature and disposed of it. However, it directed the councils to decide on the representation through a reasoned order as expeditiously as possible, underscoring the importance of addressing the concerns raised regarding stipend and remuneration for young lawyers and interns.