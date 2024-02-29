SUBSCRIBE ME Extends Tailor-Made Solutions Into The Long-Term

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Making a meaningful move to diversify its offering and cater to

the requirements of its customers, SUBSCRIBE ME has announced the launch of its Long-Term Subscription service, beginning on February 26, 2024. This marks a major refresh of options, providing customers with terms ranging from 12, 24, 36 to 48 months and designed to deliver vehicles that precisely match customer preferences of colour, make, and model for even longer than they have been used to.

This dedication to customer centricity has been key to the brand's popularity, offering a more value driven and personalized approach to car ownership with all-in-one monthly outlays.

Customers can now enjoy the benefits of a greater commitment with lower monthly payments, for value and convenience.

SUBSCRIBE ME, part of the AWR Mobility family, continues to focus on flexibility and

transparency, strong pillars of its service ethos. The new Long-Term Subscription service is

about enhancing the mobility experience with personalized, hassle-free solutions, particularly suited for drivers looking to keep a medium-term relationship with their chosen vehicle.

About SUSCRIBE ME:

SUBSCRIBE ME is transforming how people use cars with its cutting-edge digital app and car subscription model. Its innovative

and customer-centric approach brings a new level of accessibility to the car subscription landscape, presenting a wide variety of

cars across segments and a simple-to-use app to empower customers with complete control over their mobility needs.

As a part of the AWR Group, SUBSCRIBE ME leverages the wealth of knowledge and expertise available to provide customers

with access to a vast network of companies operating in the automotive sector.

