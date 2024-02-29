Arista Properties Unveil Flagship Project WADI Villas At MBR City- Valued At AED 500M

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Increased demand for ultra luxury villa living is the driving force behind the premium

residential offering

Presenting 30 exclusive homes with 4, 5 and 6 bedrooms starting at AED 14

million – slated for completion by 2026

WADI Villas brings on board top international industry talents – design experts HBA

Architects and landscape specialists Coopers Hill

Dubai, UAE, February 2024: Valued at over AED 500 Million, WADI Villas was

unveiled at an exclusive preview event by Arista Properties. The project will be set

amidst the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District 11, Meydan.

It will feature a residential marvel of 30 exclusive villas, featuring luxurious 4, 5, and

6 bedroom mansions. The villas will be offered at a price range of AED 14 to AED 40

Million and are slated for completion by 2026.

As the name suggests, the WADI Villas are envisioned to be a private haven for

discerning customers looking for a luxurious retreat to escape the hustle of the city,

while staying in close proximity to the heart of the city's downtown area. These

luxurious retreats have been designed by HBA Architects, internationally

acclaimed for creating innovative and enduring design solutions that embody

community heritage. Also on board are Coopers Hill who come with over 40 years

of experience in landscape design worldwide. They will be artfully crafting the

landscape of WADI Villas, with the vision to connect people with nature.

"Dubai's luxury villa market continues to flourish, inspired by the city's cosmopolitan

vibe and vibrant economy. The heavy influx of high-net-worth individuals migrating to

the city has further driven demand from international investors – solidifying the niche

for luxury residential properties as a key pillar of Dubai's real estate landscape. In

line with this demand and realising the gap in the market, we at Arista Properties,

are bringing our flagship project – WADI Villas to offer unparalleled luxury living.” said

Sajal Gang, Co-Founder, Arista Properties.

“We are thrilled to introduce WADI Villas, a testament to Arista's unwavering

commitment to redefining luxury living. With acute attention to detail and a dedication

to excellence, WADI Villas epitomise sophistication, comfort, and timeless elegance.

As the demand for villa living continues to grow, WADI Villas offer discerning

investors the opportunity to indulge in the exclusivity of a private retreat with a

prestigious address," said Emma Brain – Head of Media Relations, Arista Properties.

"WADI Villas, is first of our series of luxury real estate projects in Dubai and we are

committed to keep investing in this lucrative market and bringing top-of-the-class

residential projects for Dubai's discerning clientele. Our villas are crafted to offer

complete privacy and tranquility, introducing internal courtyards, secluded gardens,

and serene water features – unique to the market. We invite investors to embark on a

journey of refinement and serenity that they have been seeking,” said Mudit Jain,

Co-Founder, Arista Properties.

Designed to elevate and redefine the experience of distinctive living, WADI Villas

represent the pinnacle of architectural ingenuity and meticulous craftsmanship. Each

residence is crafted with premium finishes, intelligent floor layouts, and innovative

solutions, seamlessly blending value-based aesthetics with efficient engineering.

The WADI Villas feature sleek architecture blending into serene landscapes,

indulging in elegance and comfort. Interior finishings are characterized by a blend of

natural stones and sophisticated design elements, an understated elegance that

invites the outside in. The centrepiece of the enclave is the exclusive clubhouse,

designed with a spectacular symmetrical layout and inspiring double-height

entrance. This distinctive hub provides residents with a perfect space for relaxation

and socialising in style, symbolising the exclusive and refined lifestyle within WADI

Villas.

The amenities in this gated community include a co-working lounge, café, concierge

services, 24/7 security, maintenance, CCTV surveillance, visitor's driver lounge,

rainforest boardwalk, private parking, infinity lap pool clubhouse, fitness center,

game room, library, and indoor/outdoor kids' play area. Additionally, each villa

features an elevator, private pool, and patio BBQ terrace.

Studies indicate that the villa market is poised for robust growth, with its capital

values reaching 133.1 VPI points. This represents a 24.9 percent YoY increase and

a 7.7 percent QoQ rise from previous years*. The exclusives sales partner for this

premium project of villas will be the One Broker Group.

About Arista Properties:

Arista Properties, is geared to offer ultra luxurious properties where exceptional living meets unparalleled service. We pride ourselves on offering a diverse portfolio of residential and commercial spaces, meticulously designed to cater to the unique needs of our clients. Committed to integrity, transparency, and a passion for creating inspiring environments, Arista Properties is synonymous with excellence in the real estate industry. Whether your seeking a bespoke designed home or an up-scale commercial space, our team of dedicated professionals ensures that each property reflects the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. Experience the Arista difference, built on space less living, boundless experiences and timeless craftsmanship converging to redefine real estate excellence. Contact us at ... or 800 ARISTA (274782) to embark on a journey with Arista Properties.

About One Broker Group:

An award-winning real estate agency focused on selling prestigious and renowned

residential properties in the UAE – One Broker Group (OBG) will be exclusive sales

partner for Arista Properties.