Debut Of The New Maserati Grancabrio The Trident's New Spyder: Iconic Design And Open-Top Elegance.

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Modena, Italy – 29 February 2024

– Forever iconic – and now available as a spyder – Maserati presents GranCabrio, the Brand's latest creation dedicated to driving enthusiasts who demand the greatest levels of comfort and style. GranCabrio is a brand-new and equally elegant open-top version of its coupe twin, the award-winning GranTurismo.





At launch, the Maserati GranCabrio is available in the Trofeo trim level, featuring the 6-cylinder internal combustion Nettuno engine, a 3.0-liter twin-turbo with 542

hp that serves as the unmistakable roaring heart of the highest-performance cars in the Trident range.





On board the GranCabrio, the extraordinary performance of the Nettuno engine – the most powerful ever built for the Maserati GranTurismo – is once again combined with genuine, optimal comfort to travel long distances. It is now enhanced by an open-air driving experience, to make the most of all the beauty of the journey and the unique characteristics of a car that is exceptional from all points of view.





The Trident's new convertible is 100% made in Italy and follows in the footsteps of the GranTurismo, offering a new and captivating version of the grand tourer par excellence, without sacrificing luxury, performance, driving comfort, and sportiness.





The roof is made of fabric, perfect to take up as little space as possible when automatically stored in the trunk space – where it is put away in 14 seconds even when moving at speeds up to 50 km/h. Ample space is also guaranteed for four passengers, as GranCabrio is ideal for traveling with company or alone with the wind in your hair, savouring all the emotions of an outstanding drive and breathing in the most authentic Italian style.





The elegance of the Maserati GranCabrio can be perceived and appreciated even more from the exterior, when the soft top is open and the engine's roar is all-encompassing. The union with the road and landscape is an incomparable experience that can only be offered by the spyder version of a car that has been the protagonist of a success story spanning more than 60 years – the convertible variant of Maserati's first road-going sports car, the 3500 GT, was unveiled at the 1959 Geneva Motor Show.





Maserati's latest addition is a luxury car that in its new convertible guise enhances the stylistic details and fine materials Maserati is known for to further enhance a journey in the name of the most enveloping driving pleasure, in total harmony and fusion with the panorama and the spirit of travel typical of the GranCabrio customer.





The attention to design and the passion for exclusive details do not detract from performance and fun; likewise, technology is a hallmark and a disruptive element, which translates into the best infotainment and driver assistance services, to guarantee safety and entertainment behind the wheel of a car that accepts no compromises. The ideal accomplice for infinite journeys marked by an optimal balance between aesthetic approach and unostentatious functionality.

The“open-air experience” is enhanced by remarkable thermal and acoustic comfort, with the soft top available in five colours that can be operated from the central display via a touch button, for complete control and total autonomy.





For lovers of open-air driving, Maserati has thought of everything; the GranCabrio comes with an innovative neck warmer standard, to heat the driver and passenger's necks at three different levels of intensity.





One of the optional extras is the wind stopper, which can be used with two passengers and folded manually. When the top is open, it reduces the formation of turbulence inside the passenger compartment and makes it possible to enjoy the best of the vehicle's aerodynamics.





Created in parallel with the GranTurismo, the new GranCabrio is the result of the encounter between impeccable efficiency and the natural beauty of a car that over time has remained faithful to its identity: a monarch of style with the classic proportions typical of the Modena-based Brand's cars, while remaining cutting edge as the guardian of best-in-class mechanics and the latest technology. The noble interiors do not betray the distinctive artisanship of the Italian company's products, emphasising the typical“balance of opposites,” as well as courageous and constantly contemporary luxury, in the best tradition of the Trident's most iconic cars.







