(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

An Iraqi delegation, led by Finance Minister Taif Sami Mohammed, held discussions with IMF experts during the fourth Article IV consultations, held in Amman, Jordan, from February 27 to 29.

Discussions centered on Iraq's reform program, focusing on fiscal and banking policies, digital infrastructure, financial inclusion, public debt issues, and measures to mitigate the impacts of international conflicts on the economy.

The delegation also discussed plans to increase non-oil revenues, enhance coordination between fiscal and monetary policies, and implement joint programs with IMF support for economic reform, aiming to achieve financial stability, improve budget planning, and sustain development projects.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance, the IMF mission commended the government's measures to improve the business environment and stimulate investment, noting Iraq's progress in non-oil GDP growth and public finance management. Emphasizing the importance of maintaining economic stability and supporting social protection, they applauded significant achievements in reducing inflation rates, improving the balance of payments, and fostering economic diversification and private sector-led job creation.

(Source: Ministry of Finance)

The post IMF commends Iraqi Govt's measures to Stimulate Investment first appeared on Iraq Business News .