Chinese Company Presents Plans For Integrated Steel Project In Basra

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The board of Iraq's Industrial Cities Authority has discussed the establishment of an integrated industrial city for iron and steel production at the site of the State Company for Iron and Steel (SCIS) in Basra, as part of the Basra Economic Capital project.

The industrial city will integrate sponge iron [direct reduced iron (DRI)] factories, a first in Iraq, along with aluminum and stainless steel factories, catering to both local market needs and potential future exports. This project is expected to create significant employment opportunities for the workforce in Basra and other provinces.

The session included a presentation by a Chinese company on the iron and steel city project, feasibility studies, and a review of similar projects executed by the Chinese company worldwide. It was attended by council members, representatives from relevant state ministries, the president of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce, and representatives from the Chinese company set to execute the project.

Riyadh Fakhir Al-Hashimi, Director General of the Department of Foreign Economic Relations and a board member of the Industrial Cities Authority, represented the Ministry of Trade at the meeting.

The statement from the Ministry of Trade did not name the Chinese company.

(Source: Ministry of Trade)

