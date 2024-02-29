House Owner Dies In Fire Incident In Srinagar's Nawakadal

Quoting Assistant Director F&ES Aaqib Hussain, news agency GNS reported that upon receiving information about the blaze, they instantly mobilised all the nearby fire stations to reach the site.

“Upon arrival at the site, we saw at least three structures caught in fire, following which a widescale firefighting operation was launched” he said, adding during the course of operation we rescued some people who were stuck inside a house.

“However one person identified as Bashir Ahmad, said to be the house owner, remained stuck inside his home, and purportedly died due to suffocation,” the official said.

“Apart from the unfortunate death, the operation has overall been seamless and we have been quite successful to ensure that the fire is controlled,” the official added.

The deceased person, the official said, as per locals was not doing well and couldn't make it on time to move out of the house.

More details are awaited.

