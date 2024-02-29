House Owner Dies In Fire Incident In Srinagar's Nawakadal

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A house owner was left dead, purportedly due to suffocation, in a massive blaze in Jamalatta locality in Nawakadal area of central Kashmir's Srinagar district.
Quoting Assistant Director F&ES Aaqib Hussain, news agency GNS reported that upon receiving information about the blaze, they instantly mobilised all the nearby fire stations to reach the site.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Upon arrival at the site, we saw at least three structures caught in fire, following which a widescale firefighting operation was launched” he said, adding during the course of operation we rescued some people who were stuck inside a house.
“However one person identified as Bashir Ahmad, said to be the house owner, remained stuck inside his home, and purportedly died due to suffocation,” the official said.
“Apart from the unfortunate death, the operation has overall been seamless and we have been quite successful to ensure that the fire is controlled,” the official added. Read Also 2 Houses Damaged, Firefighter Injured In Hawal Blaze Fire Breaks Out In Hotel In Gulmarg
The deceased person, the official said, as per locals was not doing well and couldn't make it on time to move out of the house.
More details are awaited.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29022024000215011059ID1107917663
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.