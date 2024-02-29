(MENAFN- Baystreet) 3rd Straight Loss for Dow

Dow Inches Down for 3rd Straight DayDow Falls for 3rd Straight DayFutures Tumble Awaiting Inflation DataS&P, NASDAQ Rise Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, February 29, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Futures Fall Ahead of Inflation Data AdvertismentStock futures fell as Wall Street weighed the latest earnings results and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials tumbled 126 points, or 0.3%, to 38,867.Futures for the S&P 500 fell 14.75 points, or 0.3%, at 5,066.25.Futures for the NASDAQ slid 46.5 points, or 0.3%, to 17,868.75.Salesforce slipped 0.5% on weak revenue guidance, while Snowflake shed nearly 23% after announcing the retirement of its CEO and sharing disappointing product revenue guidance. Okta popped 25.2% on strong results.The back end of earnings season continues Thursday with results from Best Buy, Hewlett Packard Enterprises and Bath & Body Works.Wall Street anxiously awaits Thursday's personal consumer expenditures reading for January. Economists are bracing for a 0.3% monthly gain and a 2.4% year-over-year move. A higher-than-expected print could dent equities and signal that recent hot consumer price index and producer price index releases were on trend.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 erased 0.1% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index stepped back 0.2%.Oil prices jumped 19 cents to $78.73 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices sank $3.70 to $2,039 U.S. an ounce.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks