(MENAFN- Baystreet) Best Buy Rockets on Earnings Beat

Pfizer Noses Up on New TreatmentBirkenstock Drops on FiguresApple Reportedly Axes Electric Vehicle ProgramVizio's Strong Earnings Lend Credence to Walmart's Purchase

Snowflake Falls as CEO Packs it in

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) said on Wednesday that billionaire CEO Frank Slootman, who joined the cloud software company in 2019 and took it public the following year, is retiring and will be replaced by former Google ad chief Sridhar Ramaswamy. Shares of Snowflake plunged 24% in extended trading.

Slootman, 65, previously led software vendor ServiceNow into the public markets and before that, led Data Domain. But Snowflake was his biggest endeavor and became the largest software initial public offering ever when it hit the New York Stock Exchange in 2020 and more than doubled in its debut. Slootman will remain chairman of the board.

Ramaswamy, 57, spent 15 years at Google, most recently leading the ads and commerce business until 2018. He then left to co-found Neeva in 2019, a consumer search engine he hoped to rival Google until last year, when he announced the company was shutting down its product.

Snowflake acquired Neeva in June for $185 million, according to a filing.

“There is no better person than Sridhar to lead Snowflake into this next phase of growth and deliver on the opportunity ahead in AI and machine learning,” Slootman said in a statement.“He is a visionary technologist with a proven track record of running and scaling successful businesses.”

Snowflake also released fourth-quarter financial results. Sales increased 32% year over year to $774.7 million during the period. Product revenue for the fourth quarter was $738.1 million, a 33% increase from the previous year.

SNOW shares plummeted $45.20, or 19.7%, to $184.80.









