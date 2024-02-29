Minister: TAP Carried More Than 33 Bln M3 Of Gas To Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with TAP Executive Director
Luca Skjepatti on the sidelines of the 10th meeting of the Southern
Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 2nd meeting of the Green
Energy Advisory Council, Azernews reports.
The meeting discussed work on the first phase of the Trans
Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) expansion for an additional 1.2 bln m3 from
2026, the progress of market tests for the next expansion, as well
as the development of regional gas supply infrastructures.
It is reported that the pipeline will be ready for additional
supplies by the end of 2025, with 1 bln m3 of gas delivered to
Italy and 200 mln m3 to Albania. Emphasising that TAP meets a
significant part of the gas demand of European countries, including
Italy, Luca Schiepatti noted that Azerbaijani gas plays an
important role in energy security.
A wide exchange of views was held at the meeting on the
prospects of electrification of compressor stations located in
Greece and Albania, as well as the supply of hydrogen and other
renewable gases within the framework of increasing the capacity of
the pipeline in order to achieve carbon neutrality.
