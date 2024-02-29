Minister: TAP Carried More Than 33 Bln M3 Of Gas To Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with TAP Executive Director Luca Skjepatti on the sidelines of the 10th meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 2nd meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, Azernews reports.

The meeting discussed work on the first phase of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) expansion for an additional 1.2 bln m3 from 2026, the progress of market tests for the next expansion, as well as the development of regional gas supply infrastructures.

It is reported that the pipeline will be ready for additional supplies by the end of 2025, with 1 bln m3 of gas delivered to Italy and 200 mln m3 to Albania. Emphasising that TAP meets a significant part of the gas demand of European countries, including Italy, Luca Schiepatti noted that Azerbaijani gas plays an important role in energy security.

A wide exchange of views was held at the meeting on the prospects of electrification of compressor stations located in Greece and Albania, as well as the supply of hydrogen and other renewable gases within the framework of increasing the capacity of the pipeline in order to achieve carbon neutrality.