ICRC Makes Statement On Azerbaijani Soldier Detained In Armenia

The International Committee of the Red Cross has issued a
statement regarding Azerbaijani soldier Ruslan Panahov, detained in
Armenia, Azernews reports.
"We are aware of the issue and are engaged in a bilateral
confidential dialogue with the relevant institutions. In accordance
with its mandate, the International Committee of the Red Cross
visits the detainees to monitor their treatment and conditions of
detention and to support them in contact with their families," the
statement reads.
Recall that the Investigative Committee (IC) of Armenia has
opened a criminal case against Ruslan Panahov, a serviceman of the
Azerbaijani army who got lost in adverse weather conditions while
moving between service positions in the Lachin region in the
morning of February 28.
It is reported that he is charged under several articles of the
Criminal Code of Armenia - illegal border crossing, carrying
weapons, etc.
In such cases, Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached an agreement:
soldiers who, due to unfavourable weather conditions, get lost and
accidentally stray into foreign territory are returned to the
opposite side. But Armenia is once again playing a cheap show.
