Tusk Does Not Rule Out An Embargo On Agricultural Products From Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland will study Latvia's experience in imposing an embargo on imports of agricultural products from Russia and may soon take similar steps.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said this during a joint press conference with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina in Warsaw on Thursday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Tusk noted that the opinion of his Latvian counterpart is important to him in the context of Riga's decision to impose an embargo on Russian products, which was approved by the Latvian parliament.

"We will carefully study this decision of Latvia and I do not rule out that Poland will take a corresponding initiative," Tusk emphasized.

Border blockade, confiscation of Russian assets: Stefanchuk meets with Marshal ofSenate

He added that he would discuss this issue with Polish farmers today during the agricultural summit in Warsaw.

"I want everyone to understand this: the surplus of grain and food in Poland and Europe and unequal competition is not only a problem of grain and food imports from Ukraine. Few people realize that the market in Europe and Poland is being destabilized by products coming from Russia and Belarus, so we need to take all possible steps. And I thank Evika [Silina, Prime Minister of Latvia] that we will work together in Brussels to convince European institutions to take very seriously the regulations on grain and food imports from eastern directions that are safe for our countries," Tusk emphasized.

About 2,200 trucks are queuing at border with

He added that Poland wants to help Ukraine, but at the same time seeks to stabilize the situation on the markets and protect its farmers.

As reported by Ukrinform, since February 9, farmers have been protesting on the roads leading to checkpoints near the border with Ukraine. The main demands of the protesters are a ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products and Poland's rejection of the European Green Deal.

Photo: Getty Images