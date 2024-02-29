Hero Vired Launches Special Scholarship Initiative #Empowerher Ahead Of International Women\'S Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 29 February 2024: Hero Vired - a leading learntech start-up by the Hero Group, has announced the launch of its special scholarship initiative- #EmpowerHer, aimed at providing special benefits to women learners, ahead of International Women\'s Day. Throughout March, Hero Vired will be offering a 25% scholarship to women learners across all programs. The initiative underscores Hero Vired\'s commitment to fostering gender equality and promoting equal opportunities for women in education and in the workforce.



These scholarships will be applicable for program batches starting in the months of March and April 2024. The scholarship will be applicable across all courses & programs offered by Hero Vired, ranging from its Product Management and Data Analytics programs to Extended Reality (AR +VR) and its Gaming & E-sports programs. Being a completely digital offering, applicants can visit the Hero Vired website to review the eligibility requirements & complete the application form on the website. On completion of the course, learners will receive a digital scholarship certificate, in addition to the program completion certificate.



Hero Vired witnessed a remarkable jump in women participation across its cohorts, growing from 5% in 2021 to ~20% in its recent batches. With this initiative, Vired aims to further strengthen this ratio, especially in its Tech & Future Tech program, fostering diversity and inclusion.



Despite comprising 36 percent of India\'s tech workforce, women face a significant drop in representation as they ascend the corporate ladder, as per data from Nasscom[1]. As per Skillsoft 2023\'s IT Skills and Salary report[2], among technology professionals with at least 26 years of experience- 15% of men hold executive-level positions compared to only 4% of women in similar positions. Hero Vired\'s #EmpowerHer scholarship aims to address this concerning gender gap in leadership roles, and foster career growth for women to help them break through these barriers.



Commenting on the launch of the initiative, Mr. Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO, Hero Vired said, \"By launching this special scholarship initiative for women learners, we aim to break down barriers and create a more inclusive learning environment while celebrating and empowering women. We are catalyzing positive change and building a more balanced workforce of the future. Our diverse course offerings across various domains ensure that women can choose a path that aligns with their interests and career goals.\"



Over the past year, there has been a steady increase in women\'s participation in the workforce. The 2022-23 Periodic Labour Force Survey[3], released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on October 9, 2023, revealed a significant 4.2 percentage point increase in the Female Labour Force Participation Rate, reaching 37% in 2023. This trend aligns with the rising demand for upskilling programs, enabling women to transition into new career trajectories and seize enhanced job opportunities. Through this initiative, Hero Vired seeks to support women at all stages of their careers, from entry-level professionals to aspiring leaders, and contribute to a more diverse and inclusive workforce.





About Hero Vired:



Hero Vired is India\'s premium learntech start-up, offering career-relevant programs in collaboration with leading universities worldwide. As a venture of the Hero Group, Hero Vired is dedicated to equipping learners with the skills and competencies required to excel in the digital economy. Through its innovative learning solutions, Hero Vired empowers individuals to pursue their professional aspirations and thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of technology and innovation.

