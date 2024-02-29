               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait FM Heads To Turkey For 3Rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum


2/29/2024 10:05:00 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya left on Thursday to Antalya, Turkey to head the Kuwaiti delegation in the third Antalya Diplomacy Forum, scheduled to be held March 1-2. (end)
