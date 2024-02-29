Indian Scientists Develop Eco-Friendly Wound Dressing Using Banana Fibres

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANS) A team of scientists at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) in Assam have developed an eco-friendly and low-cost wound dressing material using banana fibres.

The researchers led by Prof. Devasish Chowdhury and Prof. (Retd) Rajlakshmi Devi used banana pseudostems, which get discarded in abundance post harvest.

They ingeniously combined the banana fibres with biopolymers like chitosan and guar gum to create a multifunctional patch with excellent mechanical strength and antioxidant properties.

Further, the patch was loaded with an extract from the Vitex negundo L. plant, demonstrating the capabilities of plant extract-loaded banana fibre-biopolymer composite patch in vitro drug release and as antibacterial agents.

All the materials used in creating this innovative dressing material are natural and locally available, making the manufacturing process simple, cost-effective, and non-toxic, the team said.

“This investigation opens the door to a new era in wound healing, offering a low-cost, reliable, and environmentally friendly alternative that holds significant potential in biomedical research,” said Prof. Chowdhury, in a statement.

The banana fibre-biopolymer composite dressing could revolutionise wound care with its broad applications and positive impact on health and the environment, said the team in a study, published in the International Journal of Biological Macromolecules.

The wound dressing material presents a sustainable solution for wound care and may also benefit farmers and minimise environmental impact.