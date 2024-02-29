Fuel Prices Up In Jordan Next March

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 29 (Petra) -The Ministry of Energy's fuel pricing committee on Thursday decided to raise the selling price of 90-octane gasoline to JD0.930 per liter from JD0.910 per liter and unleaded 95-octane gasoline to JD1.170 per liter instead of JD1.150, while diesel jumps to JD0.740 per liter from JD0.720 for the period from 1-31 March.During its monthly meeting to determine the selling prices of oil derivatives locally, the committee also decided to fix the price of kerosene for next March at JD0.620 per liter and maintain the price of a 12.5 kg domestic gas cylinder at JD7.The decision came after the committee reviewed the international prices of crude oil and petroleum derivatives during February, against last January.After applying the price equation according to international prices on all petroleum derivatives locally, price of 90-octane gasoline increased by JD0.20 per liter, and unleaded 95-octane gasoline went up by JD0.20 per liter, while diesel went up by JD0.20 per liter.